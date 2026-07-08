Thierry Henry believes Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing left to prove despite Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, describing the veteran forward's legacy as "untouchable" following what was confirmed to be his final appearance at football's biggest tournament. Portugal bowed out of the World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an end to Ronaldo's sixth and final World Cup campaign. Before the match, the 41-year-old had announced that the ongoing edition would be his last at the global showpiece, though he stopped short of confirming whether he would retire from international football.

Reflecting on Ronaldo's career, Henry praised not only the Portugal captain's achievements but also the professionalism and longevity that have made him an inspiration across generations.

"He's not going to need anybody to define his legacy; his legacy is untouchable. Whatever he's going to decide, I wish him all the best. I wish he can pass 1,000 goals. He inspired a lot of generations of kids, especially with the way he breathes, lives and thinks about football," Henry said on Fox Sports.

"Look at his body, look at how he is; he's an example for everybody. So big man, all the very best in what you wish to do," he added.

Ronaldo's World Cup journey ended with 27 appearances, the second-most by any player in the tournament's history, and 11 goals. While his World Cup record does not mirror his prolific exploits at club level, he still produced three goals in five matches during the 2026 edition.

The Portugal captain also continued to add to his remarkable collection of records. In the Round of 32 victory over Croatia, he became the first player to feature in a FIFA World Cup knockout match at the age of 41 or older. The fixture also became the first in World Cup history to feature two outfield players aged 40 or above, with Ronaldo lining up against former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

Against Croatia, Ronaldo also became the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history at 41 years and 147 days, scoring his first-ever goal in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Portugal's campaign began with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo before Ronaldo responded to early criticism by scoring twice in a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. The brace saw him overtake Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 10 goals and become the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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