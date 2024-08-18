Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after Al Nassr were beaten comprehensively by Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday. Ronaldo has not won a single domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia since joining Al Nassr and this wait continues as Al Hilal thrashed his side 4-1. Following the fourth Al-Hilal goal, Ronaldo could not hide his disappointment with his teammates and his alleged obscene gestures on the field has gone viral on social media. Ronaldo could be seen throwing his arms up in frustration before showing that the team is asleep and another gesture that has caused quite a bit of controversy.

Coming to the match, Al Nassr took the lead in the Saudi Super Cup thanks to a goal from Ronaldo just before the half-time. However, Al Hilal completed a sensational comeback by scoring four goals in a span of just 17 minutes to clinch the match and leave Ronaldo completely frustrated.

"Cristiano Ronaldo":

Por los gestos que hizo a sus compañeros de Al Nassr en la #SaudiSuperCup https://t.co/oHMl7KxzI3 pic.twitter.com/RJbemcDVue — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) August 17, 2024

The second half completely belonged to Al Hilal as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck first following a brilliant exchange of passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Eight minutes later, it was Mitrovic who found the back of the net as he headed in a perfect cross from Ruben Neves to leave the Al Nassr goalkeeper completely stunned.

Things got worse as Mitrovic doubled his tally after receiving a pinpoint pass from Malcolm and his powerful shot did not give Al Nassr any chance of preventing the third goal.

The icing on the cake came in the 72nd minute as Malcolm capitalised on an error from Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento and comfortably slotted the goal into the net from close range.

"We showed how good we are in the second half," Mitrovic said.

"We had some problems in the first half and then changed in the second. We stayed calm and it feels good to get a trophy at the start of the season," he added.

Advertisement