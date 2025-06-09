Just days after the Indian cricketing spectrum witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, another sporting spectacle unfolded in the football world, as Portugal beat Spain in the final of the Nations League. The thrilling contest required a penalty shootout to determine the name of the winner. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who had to be subbed before full-time due to a cramp, could barely stand to watch as the final penalty kick was taken in the final.

As soon as Portugal converted the penalty to clinch the Nations League title for the second time, an extremely emotional Ronaldo went down on his knees, tucking his head under his arms, possibly crying inconsolably as his team lifted the title.

At the age of 40, when most footballers take up the roles of pundits or start their journey to become coaches, Ronaldo continues to inspire his team. The former Real Madrid man even scored the equaliser for his team in the second half, before the game had to be taken to extra time and a penalty shootout.

On June 03, Virat Kohli was at the center of a similar spectacle as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win the IPL title for the first time ever. Virat had tears in his eyes during the final moments of the game. As soon as RCB sealed the victory, he went down on his knees, in a similar fashion to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was hailed by his coach and teammates after the legendary forward added another trophy to his decorated cabinet.

"A captain with the type of experience he has is essential to show the necessary values and personality," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. "Spain was ahead on the scoreboard twice, but the captain has a lot of experience, and we used his experience to show we are ready to win."

"He deserves everything. He helps us a lot on the pitch and off it," said teammate Nuno Mendes. "He's got a winner mentality. He's a role model. We're happy we've got him."