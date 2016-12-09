Cristiano Ronaldo Publishes Details of 225 Million Euro Income

Madrid:

Cristiano Ronaldo published his financial records on Thursday which showed the Real Madrid star declared income of more than 225 million euros in 2015 as he battled accusations of tax evasion.

An international consortium of media organisations claimed that a huge data leak involving 18 million documents showed the Portuguese skipper hid 150 million euros ($160 million) from image rights in the British Virgin Islands.

But the 31-year-old has released details of his income in 2015 which he had already passed on to the Spanish tax authorities.

The procedure, known as a 'Model 720' and which was apparently presented to tax chiefs in March, showed that Ronaldo earned 203.7 million euros outside of Spain and 23.5 million inside the country.

"This document confirms that Spain's Tax Agency is knowledgeable of all of Cristiano Ronaldo's assets and income. From now on, the player will not make any further statement on this subject," said a statement released by his management company, Gestifute.

"As reported in recent days, the player has been aware of his tax obligations right away from the beginning of his professional career in all of the countries in which he has resided, and has not and has never had any issue with the tax authorities of any of those countries.

"This communication, which was not required by law, constitutes irrefutable proof that Cristiano Ronaldo and his representatives are in good faith and cooperate with the authorities in a spirit of transparency and compliance with legality."

Earlier Thursday, Ronaldo seemingly resorting to a proverb to plead his innocence of any wrongdoing.

"You believe I am worried? He who owes nothing, fears nothing," said the superstar after being approached by Portuguese TV station RTP to respond to the allegations after Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, his club side also came out in his defence.

"Real Madrid demand the maximum respect for a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose behaviour has been exemplary during his entire time at our club," Madrid said in a statement.