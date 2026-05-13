Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a bit longer for his first Saudi Pro League title after Al Nassr conceded a bizarre own goal in the final seconds on Tuesday. Second-placed Al Hilal grabbed a 1-1 draw in Riyadh when home goalkeeper Bento fumbled a long throw-in into his own net in the eighth minute of added time to leave Ronaldo and the Al Nassr fans stunned. After 33 matches, Al Nassr still holds a five-point lead over Hilal with 83 points. Second-placed Al-Hilal have 78 points on the board and have to rely on an Al-Nassr slip-up in the remaining games in order to topple them for the title.

BIG MISTAKE BY THE KEEPER COSTS AL NASSR THE TITLE pic.twitter.com/nJLV1iyTBd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026

"The dream is close," the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers, his side having been seconds from glory. "Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"

Al Nassr, with just one game left this season, remain five points ahead of Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Al Nassr can seal the title when they play Damac next week.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Ronaldo is yet to taste domestic honours in Saudi Arabia since signing a lucrative contract in 2023.

His move ignited interest in Saudi football and inspired a wave of big-name signings including Neymar and Al Hilal's Karim Benzema.

Despite the late frustration, Ronaldo's personal campaign continues to defy the typical constraints of age. The Portuguese icon has been the focal point of Al Nassr's title charge, spearheading an attack that has kept them at the summit for much of the season.

As the league pivots to the final week of fixtures, the focus now shifts to the away trip to Damac, where a single point would be enough to officially end the club's wait for a domestic crown. For Ronaldo, lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy would mark another historic milestone in a career defined by silverware across three different decades.

With AFP Inputs

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