 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Accused Of 14.7 Million Euro Tax Evasion

Updated: 13 June 2017 17:11 IST

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday accused of a 14.7 million euro tax evasion through offshore companies, the public prosecutor's office in Madrid announced.

Cristiano Ronaldo Accused Of 14.7 Million Euro Tax Evasion
Ronaldo was on Tuesday accused of a 14.7 million euro tax evasion © AFP

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday accused of a 14.7 million euro tax evasion through offshore companies, the public prosecutor's office in Madrid announced. The Portuguese footballer was accused of "four crimes against the public treasury between 2011-14... which involves tax fraud of 14,768,897 euros ($16.5m, £12.9m)", the office said in a statement. "The accused took advantage of a company structure created in 2010 to hide income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities, which is a 'voluntary' and 'conscious' breach of his fiscal obligations in Spain," it said.

Prosecutors accuse the 32-year-old Portugal forward, who is the world's highest-paid athlete according to Forbes magazine, of evading tax via two companies based in the British Virgin Islands and Ireland. Ronaldo is the latest football star to fall foul of Spanish tax authorities.

Argentina international and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was sentenced to a 21-month jail sentence and 2.09-million-euro fine last year for tax fraud. The prison term will likely be suspended as is common in Spain for first offences for non-violent crimes carrying a sentence of less than two years.

The 29-year-old and his father Jorge Horacio Messi were found guilty of using companies in Belize, Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay to avoid paying taxes on 4.16 million euros of Messi's income earned from his image rights from 2007-09. The income related to Messi's image rights that was hidden includes endorsement deals with Danone, Adidas, Pepsi-Cola, Procter & Gamble and the Kuwait Food Company.

Meanwhile, Barca's Argentine defender Javier Mascherano also agreed a one-year suspended sentence with authorities for tax fraud last year.

Topics : Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Real Madrid
  • The public prosecutor's office in Madrid announced Ronaldo's tax evasion
  • It involves tax fraud of 14,768,897 euros
Related Articles
Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Tax Fraud At Court Hearing
Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Tax Fraud At Court Hearing
I'm Staying at Real Madrid, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
I'm Staying at Real Madrid, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain Real Madrid Player For '2-3 More Years', Says Zinedine Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain Real Madrid Player For '2-3 More Years', Says Zinedine Zidane
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.