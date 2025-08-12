Portuguese footballer and a global sporting icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has gotten engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina took to social media to flaunt the extravagant ring that Ronaldo proposed to her with. The Argentine-Spanish model confirmed that her decision was yes, sending fans into a state of euphoria. As the picture of the engagement ring emerged on social media, different sets of experts started to calculate its price. The ring looked to be measuring over 5 centimeters long, featuring a prominent oval-shaped center diamond flanked by two smaller stones. Jewelry experts have since started sharing their price estimates for the ring.

As per Briony Raymond, the main oval diamond could be between 25-30 carats, while other specialists suggest it is at minimum of 15 carats. As per Kegan Fisher, founder of jeweler Frank Darling, the two side diamonds look to be approximately 1 carat each.

The quality and size of the diamond suggest it's absolutely premium, with professional valuations coming in the range of USD 2-5 million (approximately Rs 16.8 crore to Rs 42 crore). Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds suggests that the minimum value of the ring will be USD 2 million, while Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand has valued the ring up to USD 5 million.

"Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.". Cristiano also appears and is tagged in the picture shared on Instagram by Georgina.

Ronaldo and Georgina have reportedly been dating since 2016. They met when Rodríguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, but the public announcement of their relationship only came in 2017 when the couple appeared together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

The couple also had three children together -- Alana Martina (born November 12, 2017), Bella Esmeralda (born April 18, 2022), and Angel (born April 18, 2022), but she tragically passed away shortly after the birth.

The Portuguese football superstar has three more children from previous relationships and surrogacy.