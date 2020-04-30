Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: PSG Poised To Be Declared Champions As French League Prepares To End Season

Updated: 30 April 2020 19:44 IST

The season was suspended in mid-March with 10 rounds of matches remaining in the top two divisions. PSG were top, 12 points clear of Marseille at the time and with a game in hand.

Coronavirus: PSG Poised To Be Declared Champions As French League Prepares To End Season
The French football league is expected to formally end its season. © AFP

The French football league (LFP) is expected to formally end its season after calling a board meeting on Thursday afternoon, sources told AFP, clearing the way for Paris Saint-Germain to be declared champions again. The crisis meeting follows this week's announcement by the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, that "professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart" because of the risks linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Large gatherings remain banned until September with more than 24,000 people having died from the virus in France, one of the highest death rates worldwide.

"The league is following government directives, and the government has decreed that the leagues be stopped," explained one board member, who added that "the season is finished".

Now the LFP must decide how to determine the final standings in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, with various media reports suggesting that will be done on average points per game.

That may only be formally decided at a General Assembly of the league at a later date but, if agreed, it will confirm PSG as champions for the seventh time in eight years.

The season was suspended in mid-March with 10 rounds of matches remaining in the top two divisions. PSG were top, 12 points clear of Marseille at the time and with a game in hand.

Marseille and Rennes would also go into the next Champions League, with Lille in the Europa League.

The identity of the other European representatives depends on whether the finals of the two domestic cups are ever played, but Lyon -- seventh in the table when the season was stopped -- risk missing out on European qualification for the first time in over two decades.

If promotion and relegation are maintained, Toulouse and Amiens would go down with Lorient and Lens coming up to the top flight.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Paris SG Paris SG Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Paris Saint-Germain are set to be declared champions again
  • Large gatherings remain banned until September in France
  • Marseille and Rennes would also go into the next Champions League
Related Articles
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSGs Pablo Sarabia
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSG's Pablo Sarabia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.