Months, or rather years, of speculations of growing rifts within the Beckham family were finally made official as Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria, made some serious allegations against his parents in a 6-page statement. Brooklyn asserted that there's no scope of reconciliation with his family, as distance from them has freed him from the "overwhelming anxiety" he grew up with. The 26-year-old also cited "endless" attempts by his parents to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham. He even accused them of spreading lies to the media, which is why he could no longer remain quiet. Here's a timeline of events:

Wedding Drama In 2022

- Nicola married Brooklyn in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony. She wore Valentino Haute Couture instead of a Victoria Beckham design. Nicola later claimed Victoria's dress couldn't make it in time. However, sources alleged Victoria backed out at the "eleventh hour."

- Reports emerged that Victoria "hijacked" the couple's first dance. Instead of Brooklyn dancing with Nicola, family friend Marc Anthony reportedly called Victoria to the stage to dance with her son to the couple's chosen song, leaving Nicola in tears.

- Brooklyn later alleged that the night before the wedding, family members told him Nicola was "not blood" and therefore "not family."

2023 - 2024: Just Another Family

- The entire family appeared united at the London premiere of David's Netflix documentary in October 2023.

- Victoria and Nicola were seen smiling together at the premiere of Nicola's film, Lola, appearing to quash feud rumours in February 2024.

Brooklyn and Nicola spent Christmas with the Beckhams, with Victoria posting "together for the holidays makes me so happy", in December 2024.

2025: The Relationship Collapse

- Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. Brooklyn later claimed he travelled to London, but David refused to see him privately unless Nicola was excluded.

- Tensions rose between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo when the latter began dating DJ Kim Turnbull, who had a past "romantic connection" with Brooklyn. Brooklyn reportedly asked David not to invite her to family events, but David chose to include her.

- Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in New York in August. Notably, no members of the Beckham family attended or acknowledged the event on social media.

- Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz. By December, Brooklyn had reportedly blocked his parents. Cruz publicly denied that his parents unfollowed Brooklyn, stating they "woke up blocked."

2026: The Conflict Becomes Official

In January, reports surfaced claiming that Brooklyn issued a "cease and desist" letter to his parents, requesting they only contact him through his lawyers. Brooklyn later broke his silence with a scathing Instagram statement in which He accused his parents of:

Prioritising "Brand Beckham" and social media optics over genuine family love.

Attempting to "bribe" him into signing away rights to his own name before his wedding.

Calling him "evil" for his choice of wedding seating arrangements.

Using the press to leak "lies" about Nicola to preserve their public image.

Current Status: Brooklyn has explicitly stated he does not want to reconcile, claiming that distancing himself from his parents has finally reduced his lifelong anxiety.