In a blistering six-page social media statement, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has finally broken months of silence regarding the widely reported rift within the Beckham family. Substantiating claims of a broken relationship, the 26-year-old affirmed that his decision to choose a solitary path with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, is permanent, stating that the severed bonds have "no scope of repair." Through a series of raw Instagram Stories, Brooklyn addressed the timeline of events and the actions from his parents, David and Victoria, that forced his hand. Here are the top claims from his explosive statement:

1. "Brand Beckham" Over Family

Brooklyn alleged that for his entire life, his parents have prioritised public relations and "performative" displays over genuine family connections. He claimed that within his household, love was measured by social media engagement or how quickly one appeared for a photo opportunity.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he wrote, adding that he has found "peace and relief" from lifelong anxiety since cutting ties.

2. The "Name Bribe" Allegation

In perhaps the most shocking claim, Brooklyn alleged that weeks before his 2022 wedding, his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe" him into signing away the legal rights to his own name. He claimed this was a strategic move to ensure any branding involving the "Beckham" name remained under parental control-a step he felt would have unfairly affected his future children.

3. The First Dance "Hijacking"

Addressing long-standing rumours about his wedding day, Brooklyn claimed Victoria "hijacked" the couple's first dance. He alleged that while a romantic song was scheduled for him and Nicola, Victoria stepped in to dance with him instead, describing the moment as "inappropriate" and "humiliating" in front of their hundreds of guests.

4. Alleged Sabotage of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn highlighted the consistent mistreatment he claims Nicola has faced since they decided to marry. He confirmed that Victoria cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour," forcing her to find a replacement and triggering "unnecessary panic."

He further claimed that on the night before the wedding, family members told him Nicola was "not blood" and therefore "not family." Brooklyn also alleged that Nicola never received the acceptance she deserved and was pointedly not invited to David's 50th birthday celebration in 2025.

5. Forced to Go Legal

The rift has reportedly reached such a peak that Brooklyn has instructed his parents to communicate with him exclusively through legal representatives. He claimed this decision followed their repeated refusal to respect his personal boundaries.