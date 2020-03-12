Coronavirus: ISL Final In Goa To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due To Virus Fear
The final of Indian Super League (ISL), scheduled to be held in Goa on March 14, will be held behind closed doors.
The Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current preventive measures advised by the Sports Ministry, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.
Official statement: Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020
Decision taken in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff.
Further details to follow shortly.
The decision was taken after Sports Ministry issued an advisory, directing all national federations to ensure no public gathering takes place at any sporting event in India.