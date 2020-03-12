Coronavirus: ISL Final In Goa To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due To Virus Fear

The Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current preventive measures advised by the Sports Ministry, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.