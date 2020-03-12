 
Coronavirus: ISL Final In Goa To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due To Virus Fear

Updated: 12 March 2020 17:30 IST
The final of Indian Super League (ISL), scheduled to be held in Goa on March 14, will be held behind closed doors.

The Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current preventive measures advised by the Sports Ministry, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.

The decision was taken after Sports Ministry issued an advisory, directing all national federations to ensure no public gathering takes place at any sporting event in India.

  • The Indian Super League final will be played without any spectators
  • ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC will meet in the final in Goa on March 14
  • The summit clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
