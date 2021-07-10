With Lionel Messi still seeking his first major international trophy, Argentina face Brazil in the Copa America final on Sunday, at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Messi will also be facing former Barcelona teammate Neymar. It is worth noting that both attackers have won the Olympics for their respective countries, but have never won any major senior international trophy. For the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, it is also his fourth Copa final, and he will be aiming to win the title. The Argentine skipper has been one of the star performers in the tournament this year, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match take place?

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match will take place at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

When will the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match be played?

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match will be played on Sunday, July 11.

What time will the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match begin?

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match?

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match?

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)