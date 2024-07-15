Argentina vs Colombia LIVE Score, Copa America 2024 Final: Start Of Match Delayed Due To Fan Chaos
America 2024 Final, Argentina vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Defending champions Argentina take on Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Copa America 2024 Final, Argentina vs Colombia Live Updates: Defending champions Argentina take on Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. But, the start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes due to chaos caused by some fans at the gates. Lionel Scaloni's men are searching for a third straight major tournament win and for a record 16th Copa America title while Colombia are hoping they can win the continental crown for just the second time. However, Colombia are unbeaten in their last 28 matches, with 25 of those results coming since Argentine coach Lorenzo took charge of the team. While Angel di Maria is set to retire after the final, the trophy could also be Lionel Messi's last in international football.
- 05:23 (IST)Copa America Final Live: Chaos At Hard Rock StadiumSome fans, who didn't have tickets, reportedly managed to get into the stadium, causing a huge stir. The kick-off, hence, had to be delayed by 30 minutes. Chaotic scenes at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
JUST IN: COPA AMERICA: Incidents reported at the entrance of Hard Rock Stadium, where Argentina and Colombia will play the final tonight.
The start of the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia is delayed by 30 minutes.
- 05:19 (IST)Copa America Final: Kick-off Delayed By 30 MinutesSome incidents have been reported at the entrance of Hard Rock Stadium, where Argentina and Colombia were scheduled to play the final, starting 5:30 AM IST (8 PM local time).The start of the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, hence, has been delayed by 30 minutes.
- 05:17 (IST)Eimiliano Martinez has been central to Argentina's success in recent times. The team needs him to deliver another top performance today between the sticks.
Ready for the battle
- 05:11 (IST)Copa America Final Live: Will Argentina Pull Off A SpainFresh from Spain's triumph in the Euro 2024 final, we head into the Copa America final where Argentina would look to do the same. Just as the Euro final was a closely contested win, with La Roja netting the winner just minutes before the full-time whistle, the Copa America final could be a thriller too. We aren't too far away from the action. Stay tuned...
- 05:04 (IST)Copa America Final Live: 30th Final For Argentina, 3rd For ColombiaIt is for the first time in Copa America history that Argentina and Colombia will clash in the final. The reigning champions prepare for their record 30th appearance at the competition's title-decider while Colombia are only into their third.
- 04:59 (IST)Copa America Final Live: Messi, Di Maria Start For ArgentinaHello and welcome to our live coverage of Copa America 2024 final. All eyes on Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria as they look to lift their final trophy in international football.Colombia XI: Vargas; Arias, Cuesta, Sanchez, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, James Rodriguez, Diaz; CordobaArgentina XI: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; de Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi