Cole Palmer is fit for Chelsea's top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday after recovering from a broken toe sooner than expected. The England forward was injured reportedly in an accident at home last week. But Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday he was in contention to start against league leader Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. “Having Cole back is good news and everyone is happy,” Maresca said. “He can help us a lot. He is arguably our best player. Now we have to give him time to be 100% fit.” Chelsea is second in the standings and can close the gap on Arsenal to three points with a win. Palmer was close to returning from a groin injury in September when he hurt his toe, which ruled him out of the wins against Burnley last weekend and Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leandro Trossard faces tests to see if the forward will be available for Arsenal after being substituted in the first half of the midweek win against Bayern Munich.

Defender Gabriel is still recovering from an unspecified injury for Brazil this month.

“I'm quite confident, especially the way Gabi takes every injury and the way he's going to push everybody, that it's not going to be that long,” manager Mikel Arteta said.