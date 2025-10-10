Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Alejandro Zendejas all could miss the United States' friendly against Ecuador on Friday.

“We have some issues in some players like Christian that didn't train today and Antonee Robinson and we need to assess tomorrow if they can be available or not,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday. “We don't believe that Alex will be part of the game tomorrow.”

The Americans also play Australia on Tuesday at Commerce City, Colorado.

Robinson said Wednesday he still is regaining fitness following right knee surgery in May. No information was announced on the conditions of Pulisic and Zendejas.

After this month, the Americans have just four friendlies before Pochettino calls in players for a pre-World Cup training camp: against Paraguay and Uruguay in November plus another pair of games in March.