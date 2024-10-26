Chris Wood struck twice in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win at Leicester as the New Zealand striker condemned Foxes boss Steve Cooper to defeat against his former club on Friday. Ryan Yates put Forest ahead in the East Midlands derby at the King Power Stadium before Jamie Vardy levelled for Leicester. The in-form Wood restored Forest's lead and netted again with his seventh goal in nine matches this season. Forest' second successive victory lifted them into fifth place in the Premier League.

They have lost just once in nine league games this term, proving their decision to sack Cooper and hire Nuno Espirito Santo was a shrewd move.

Cooper was facing Forest for the first time since his dismissal in December.

The 44-year-old spent two years in charge of Forest, guiding them from the bottom of the Championship back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence before being axed with the club just above the relegation zone.

Nuno saved Forest from the drop, while Cooper was hired by promoted Leicester in the close-season to replace Enzo Maresca after the Italian's move to Chelsea.

"It's self-inflicted, no doubt about that, and it's on us. We all have to take responsibility for how the game panned out. We made poor mistakes for the goals," Cooper said.

"It's a setback after winning a few games coming into this. We have to accept it."

Advertisement

Forest's first win at Leicester since 2013 was sweet viewing for Nuno, who had to watch from the press box as he served the second game of a suspension.

"Chris deserves his plaudits. He's done an amazing job. He's very honest and he gives everything on the pitch for us," Nuno said.

"It's not about the table. This group wants to progress and they want to make the fans enjoy. We see these players work every day and we demand from them."

Forest ignited a dramatic first half in the 16th minute, seizing the lead thanks to a Leicester meltdown.

Advertisement

Facundo Buonanotte dwelt on the ball too long instead of clearing the danger and Wood's deflected shot drew a woeful attempted clearance from James Justin.

Yates pounced on the loose ball and curled his low strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Vardy keeps scoring

Leicester's response was emphatic as Vardy dragged them back on level terms in the 23rd minute.

Harry Winks whipped a teasing cross into the Forest six-yard box and Vardy got between two defenders to prod home from close-range in typically predatory fashion.

Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen made a superb save to repel Nicolas Dominguez's close-range volley when the Forest midfielder looked certain to score.

Hermansen made another fine stop to keep out Callum Hudson-Odoi's blast from the edge of the area.

But the Dane was beaten again in the 47th minute when Wood deftly controlled Elliot Anderson's pass and swivelled to fire a fine finish into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Leicester appealed in vain for a penalty after Vardy threw himself to the ground following a brief tug from Nikola Milenkovic.

That proved a crucial moment as Wood punished woeful defending to net again on the hour.

A long punt from Forest keeper Matz Sels should have been dealt with by Leicester's Wout Faes but the Belgian allowed the ball to bounce past him and Wood looped a close-range header over Hermansen.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)