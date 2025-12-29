Mario Gotze remains one of the most significant figures in modern German football history. Now a veteran leader at Eintracht Frankfurt, the man who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final is approaching his 34th birthday with a grounded perspective. In this candid exchange with NDTV at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, Gotze reflected on his storied career, the current state of the Bundesliga, and his experiences working under the game's greatest tactical minds. The German midfielder also spoke about his career decisions, including the transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich in 2013, a move that didn't quite produce the paradigm shift in German football that many experts thought it would.

Germany is often viewed as a perennial powerhouse. How do you see the national team's prospects, and are you personally in contact with Julian Nagelsmann regarding a return?

Germany are always good contenders when it comes to the FIFA World Cup. I am turning 34 next year, and I have already played 15 years of professional football. To be honest, I am not really in touch with Julian Nagelsmann as I am focusing on my club, Eintracht Frankfurt, and everything I have to achieve there. That's my main agenda at the moment.

How would you colour the season so far for Frankfurt, both domestically and in Europe?

For now, we have quite a few ups and downs. In the Champions League, we lost a few games. In the Bundesliga, we are in a good position, and we still have two games to go in the first phase of the season. We want to go as high as possible in the table. We'll see what happens in the end; we are up for the challenge.

Bayer Leverkusen recently broke the long-standing dominance of Bayern Munich. What did that title win mean for German football?

It was good for the Bundesliga. They had a very good season and a very good coach; they almost won every single game. It was good to see. It always helps if you don't have the same champion every single season.

Is it becoming harder for other clubs to truly compete with Bayern Munich on a long-term basis?

It will be very difficult. Bayern have invested a lot of money, and they are in a unique position. They want to be champions, and they want to be the contenders for the Champions League trophy. They have proved it over the last few years. Bayern are special; they are different, especially in the Bundesliga.

You have been managed by some of the most iconic names in the sport. Who left the biggest impression on you?

I was lucky enough to work under Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. They were the most impressive, advanced coaches we had back then. They have proved it in different countries with different clubs. They are probably the two best coaches I've had.

Looking back at your move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich-a moment that defined a massive chapter of your career-do you have any regrets?

You never know what happens, but I am very happy with the decisions I've made. In the end, for me, it was the right decision at that moment. I am very happy about that. I am happy about the career so far and the way it went.