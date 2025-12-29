Bacary Sagna remains a respected figure in North London and Manchester alike, having served both Arsenal and Manchester City with distinction. As the Premier League title race intensifies, the former French international offers his seasoned perspective on the battle between his two former clubs. In this exclusive interview with NDTV at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, the former France defender discussed the pressure of the title charge, the "unfair" criticism directed at Pep Guardiola's side, the restorative work of Mikel Arteta, and the five greatest icons he ever shared a pitch with.

Arsenal have been in exceptional form this season. Who do you believe will be their primary challengers for the Premier League title, and how are they handling the mounting pressure?

I think they provided the answer this past weekend. Even when things seem more difficult for them defensively as the pressure builds, they are dealing with it well. No matter who is injured, they always manage to find the right ingredients this season, which is essential if you want to be a champion. It is a long campaign with roughly 20 games still to go, so there is a long way to run. To be champions, they must beat everyone. They have massive fixtures ahead against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa, who I believe are the major surprise of the season. Potentially, Arsenal are in the top position, they have their future in their own hands.

Having played for both Arsenal and Manchester City, what is your take on City's form? Some suggest they haven't quite reached their usual heights recently-what do you think is happening there?

Manchester City have accustomed people to excellence. They are currently sitting only two points behind Arsenal. They had one "off-season" after five years of winning everything, and suddenly, people are calling them a failure. We need to be honest and fair, City remain one of the best teams in the world. When players leave, and new ones arrive, you have to restart the machine. Football is not easy, you have to find the right vibe. To think City are a "lesser version" of themselves is crazy when they are only two points off the top. When people say Arsenal are having an amazing season, but City are failing, despite only a two-point difference, it doesn't add up for me. City are a serious team that deserves respect.

You spent much of your career under Arsene Wenger. Now that Mikel Arteta is flourishing, what does he need to do to reach the legendary status Wenger achieved at the club?

Patience. He is in a tough environment where the press and even the fans have been against him at times, yet he never lost belief in his players. He has rebuilt the "family" atmosphere at the club. I have witnessed it from the inside; the players are always on the front foot and highly motivated to make the club successful. He has given his life to the club over the last six years. Football is difficult now because of the levels of investment and the increased pressure regarding Arsenal's lack of silverware in recent years. However, he doesn't need to change much-he just needs to keep motivating the players as he is doing and maintain that balance.

If you had to name the five best teammates you played with throughout your career, who would they be?

That would have to be Thierry Henry, Franck Ribery, Santi Cazorla, Robin van Persie, and Yaya Toure.