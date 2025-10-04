Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Chelsea take on Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League 2025-26 match. Liverpool will aim to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a victory. Arne Slot's side will be seeking a turnaround, having lost their last two matches. On the other hand, Chelsea, who have two wins, two draws and two losses so far, will hope to register a statement victory and kickstart a good run of form. Enzo Maresca, however, will be without star man Cole Palmer for the contest.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match take place?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will take place on Saturday, October 4 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match be held?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be held at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

