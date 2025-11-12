Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling and his family were at home when burglars broke into the property last weekend. The 30-year-old was with his partner Paige Milian and their children at around 1730 GMT on Saturday when intruders entered the luxury property in Berkshire. The robbers were disturbed, with Sterling reportedly confronting them, and fled before they could steal anything. "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend," Sterling's representative said on Wednesday.

"We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.

"Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe.

"We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time."

Sterling's previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in December 2022, forcing the former Manchester City star to fly home early from the World Cup in Qatar.

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal during the tournament after travelling home to be with his family after the break-in.

Jewellery and watches, said to be worth £300,000 ($393,000), were stolen.

Previously, when Sterling lived in Cheshire his home was also targeted by thieves in 2018, who fled when the alarm system was activated.

Sterling has yet to play for Chelsea this season after being frozen out by boss Enzo Maresca.

He spent last season in a disappointing loan spell with Arsenal and has been training away from Chelsea's first-team squad this term after failing to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)