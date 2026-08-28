Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for the right price, and on the condition that they can improve their squad before the closing of the transfer window, reported Sky Sports on Friday. As per Sky Sports, there have not been any club-to-club talks between Chelsea and City, but Enzo was left out of Thursday's Carabao Cup win over Luton. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso also said after the match that the midfielder is a "good professional" and has been training well, but a call on his availability for Sunday's clash against Brighton would be made later.

Despite exceeding Chelsea's August 14 deadline to bid for Fernandez, Manchester City are still very much interested in the midfielder. The World Cup-winning Argentine has been associated with the team since 2023 and has made over 100 appearances for the club.

Last Premier League season, Enzo was great, having made 68 chances (third most among all players) and involved in 14 goal contributions (sixth-highest). Chelsea had earlier agreed with the player's representatives that he could be sold for 120 million pounds by the August 14 deadline but the offer never arrived during that timeline.

Chelsea is considering bringing some players to boost their midfield, including Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, but from their respective clubs' side, these players are considered unsellable. They are also targeting Roma's Manu Kone.

Betterment of central midfield has become one of City's biggest priorities, especially after the departure of their star player Rodri to Barcelona earlier this month, after a successful run with the club and a recent FIFA World Cup win with Spain.

Among the ones who have recently left Man City are Nico Gonzalez (to Newcastle United for 50 million pounds), Tijjani Reijnders (to Al Qadsiah for 51 million pounds). The club's nine-year-old star Bernardo Silva also left the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid after enjoying an illustrious run, including multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles and a UEFA Champions League.

City has filled in some gaps in their midfield, signing Ayyoub Bouaddi for 86 million pounds in a world-record deal for five years. 18-year-old Bouaddi had steadily grown in prominence during his time at Lille, making 18 appearances in the 2023/24 season, followed by 36 outings in 2024/25 and 42 appearances in the 2025/26 campaign. At the international level, the midfielder has represented Morocco eight times during the 2025/26 season.

England international Elliot Anderson also joined City in a GBP 116m deal from Nottingham Forest last month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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