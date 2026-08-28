Defending champions FC Bayern Munich kick off the season at the Allianz Arena hosting VfB Stuttgart in what stands as the most attended fixture in German top-flight history, drawing over 6.3 million spectators across 114 meetings. The Bavarians enter their 25th official opening match protecting a formidable record, having never lost a curtain-raiser in 24 attempts (19 wins, 5 draws). Stuttgart, hence, have their eyes set on a Bundesliga first as they look to deal early blow to the Bavarian giants, who have been rattled with injuries at the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, history will be made in Spiesen-Elversberg as SV Elversberg become the 59th distinct club to compete in the Bundesliga. Welcoming Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the smallest town ever to host top-flight football, Elversberg mark their debut while Die Werkself begin a fresh chapter under Spaniard Carles Martinez-their sixth non-German head coach since 2019.

Tactical developments headline several premier fixtures across the opening weekend. At the Red Bull Arena, RB Leipzig launch a new era under Martin Demichelis, who becomes the first Argentine head coach in Bundesliga history. His opening challenge comes against Borussia Monchengladbach, a side seeking to snap a 10-match winless drought in Leipzig.

Elsewhere, SC Paderborn 07 return for their third top-flight spell under Ralf Kettemann, opening away at 1. FSV Mainz 05. Mainz hold an unbeaten league record against Paderborn (W4, D2) and will be determined to avoid the sluggish start that required Urs Fischer's rescue mission last term.

In the capital, 1. FC Union Berlin host Eintracht Frankfurt in a battle of fresh managerial setups. Union's Mauro Lustrinelli and Frankfurt's returning Adi Hutter both hold domestic league titles from Switzerland, yet both face the immediate priority of steering their sides toward top-flight consistency. Meanwhile, TSG Hoffenheim visit 1. FC Koln looking to extend a dominant nine-game unbeaten away run in the Cathedral City. The home team has failed to win any of the last seven meetings between these two, including their previous 2-2 thriller featuring Ragnar Ache's Goal of the Season.

Saturday evening delivers the season's first top game, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Hamburger SV. Fresh off their strongest points haul in seven years, BVB hold a narrow head-to-head edge (39 wins to 36) over HSV across 104 Bundesliga encounters, having prevailed in six of their last seven meetings.

Sunday features last season's UEFA Europa League finalists SC Freiburg hosting SV Werder Bremen. Freiburg carry momentum into the fixture with four consecutive wins over Bremen, including four straight home victories against Green-Whites without conceding a goal. Finally, FC Schalke 04 end a three-year top-flight hiatus with a trip to FC Augsburg, featuring Edin Dzeko in line for his first Bundesliga appearance in over 15 years. Although the Royal Blues are unbeaten in six straight league visits to the WWK Arena, they will look to avenge a heavy 3-0 DFB-Pokal loss suffered at the venue in 2024-25.

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