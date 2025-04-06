Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea's "unfair" schedule forced him to drop out-of-form forward Cole Palmer for Sunday's 0-0 draw at Brentford. Maresca's side had 24 hours less than Brentford to prepare for the west London derby after beating Tottenham 1-0 on Thursday. England star Palmer was eventually sent on by Maresca after an hour, but he was unable to break the deadlock, lifting his best chance over the crossbar in stoppage-time. Although Palmer has struggled for much of his second season with Chelsea -- failing to score in his last 12 games in all competitions -- Maresca was adamant it was the fixture list that was behind his axing against Brentford.

"We prepared the game in the way it was. We played a demanding game Thursday night," the Italian said.

"A tricky game, a sunny day, the pitch was dry, they tried to kill the tempo, but we did more than enough to win the game. The only thing we missed was the goal.

"We played Thursday night so not all of them were 100 percent. The idea was to start in one way and finish in another. The plan nearly worked. Overall the change between the first and second half was not enough to win the game.

"Was the scheduling unfair? I think so, at this stage of the season. We tried to adapt. Thursday night was a demanding game.

"We said many times when this is a transition game, it was demanding, compared to today. Yes, 24 hours makes a difference."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank agreed that the extra day was significant, with his side also affected by the fixture schedule this season.

Warming to the theme, the Dane went on to label the Club World Cup in June and July, which Chelsea are participating in, as "ridiculous".

"It's just another tournament. Will I watch it? No chance!" he added.

Next up for Chelsea is a UEFA Conference League quarter-final trip to Legia Warsaw on Thursday, but Maresca's priority is still qualifying for the Champions League.

"For sure, that's very important," he said. "Our target is to bring this club to where it needs to be, in the Champions League.

"Since day one we are up there, hopefully we can finish there."

Chelsea currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League, with a top-five finish likely to be enough to secure Champions League football next season.

