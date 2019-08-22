 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Chelsea Defender Davide Zappacosta Completes Roma Loan Move

Updated: 22 August 2019 08:25 IST

Davide Zappacosta has joined Roma on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend until the end of the season.

Chelsea Defender Davide Zappacosta Completes Roma Loan Move
Davide Zappacosta made 52 appearances for Chelsea, of which 26 were in the Premier League. © Twitter

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has joined Roma on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Italian international has at the same time extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2022. "I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person," Zappacosta said.

The right-back joined Chelsea from Torino on a four-year deal in 2017, making 52 appearances for the Blues of which 26 were in the Premier League.

Roma finished sixth last season in Serie A and open their campaign at home against Genoa on Sunday.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football Chelsea Chelsea Roma Roma
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Zappacosta has joined Roma on a six-month loan deal
  • He also extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2022
  • The right-back joined Chelsea from Torino on a four-year deal in 2017
Related Articles
Juventus Gamble On Maurizio Sarri Delivering Another Style Of Serie A Title
Juventus Gamble On Maurizio Sarri Delivering Another Style Of Serie A Title
Chelsea Fans Go Bonkers After Amitabh Bachchan
Chelsea Fans Go Bonkers After Amitabh Bachchan's "Blue" Tweet
Premier League: Frank Lampard Denied First Win As Leicester Draw At Chelsea
Premier League: Frank Lampard Denied First Win As Leicester Draw At Chelsea
Premier League: "Proud" Frank Lampard Eyes First Chelsea Win In Home Debut
Premier League: "Proud" Frank Lampard Eyes First Chelsea Win In Home Debut
Adrian The Hero As Liverpool Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Win Super Cup
Adrian The Hero As Liverpool Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Win Super Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.