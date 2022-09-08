Story ProgressBack to home
Chelsea Appoint Graham Potter As Head Coach On A Five Year Contract
Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's new manager on Thursday, leaving Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's new manager on Thursday.© Twitter
Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's new manager on Thursday, leaving Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.
Potter has agreed a five-year contract to take charge of the Premier League giants, with the club hailing his "progressive football and innovative coaching".
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Get the latest updates on Asia cup 2022 and check out Schedule, Points table and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.