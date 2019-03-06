 
Vinicius Junior Tears Ankle Ligaments In Real Madrid Defeat By Ajax

Updated: 06 March 2019 20:49 IST

Vinicius left the field in tears after sustaining the injury in the first half of Real Madrid's 1-4 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Vinicius Junior Tears Ankle Ligaments In Real Madrid Defeat By Ajax
Vinicius Junior could be sidelined for two months. © AFP

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior has ruptured ligaments in his right ankle, with the striker expected out for around two months. Vinicius left the field in tears after sustaining the injury in the first half of Madrid's 4-1 defeat by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday. A Real Madrid statement on Wednesday read: "Vinicius has been diagnosed with a ligament rupture of the right ankle." 

The club did not include a timeframe for recovery but reports in the Spanish press suggested Vinicius, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season, could be sidelined for two months. 

The injury will likely mean Vinicius is unable to play for Brazil against Panama and the Czech Republic later this month, after he had received his first call-up to the national squad. 

It could also mean the 18-year-old misses the rest of the campaign for Real Madrid, although they have little to play for after their shock Champions League exit followed defeats to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and La Liga. 

Real Madrid trail Barca by 12 points in the league, with 12 games left to play.

Topics : Real Madrid Football
Highlights
  • Real Madrid lost 1-4 to Ajax on Tuesday
  • Vinicius Junior sustained an injury in the first half
  • He could be sidelined for two months
