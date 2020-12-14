Story ProgressBack to home
Champions League Round Of 16 Draw: Barcelona To Take On Paris St Germain, Liverpool Get RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to repeat their heroics from the previous UEFA Champions League season, where they reached the final, and lost to Bayern Munich.
Barcelona finished second in their Champions League group, behind Juventus.© AFP
Highlights
-
Real Madrid face last season's semi-finalist Atalanta
-
Sevilla face Borussia Dortmund in the knockout stage
-
Defending champions Bayern Munich take on Lazio
Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were drawn against RB Leipzig in Monday's draw. Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final, play Lazio in the knockout phase while 2012 winners Chelsea have a tough task against Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, with Juventus taking on Porto. Borussia Dortmund who recently sacked Lucien Favre, will face Sevilla and Atalanta take on Real Madrid.
