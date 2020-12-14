Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were drawn against RB Leipzig in Monday's draw. Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final, play Lazio in the knockout phase while 2012 winners Chelsea have a tough task against Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, with Juventus taking on Porto. Borussia Dortmund who recently sacked Lucien Favre, will face Sevilla and Atalanta take on Real Madrid.

More to follow...