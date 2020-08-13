Atletico Madrid will face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarter final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The Atletico camp has been affected by the coronavirus with two of their players testing positive. The players are self-isolating and will miss the fixture. "On Saturday, all members of the first team and the club's party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by UEFA protocols to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," Atletico said in a club statement. "Among the results known today, two positives have appeared and they are self-isolating in their respective homes." The eight-team tournament is being played in Lisbon, Portugal, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic and all matches are played behind closed doors. The final is scheduled for August 23.

When is the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, August 13.

Where will the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

What time does the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match begin?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am (Friday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.