 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid

Updated: 27 May 2018 18:06 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo cast a shadow over Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League triumph by suggesting he could have played his last game for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo regretted the timing of his comments but reiterated that he is not happy with the club. © Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo said he regretted taking the attention away from Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League crown after hinting the 3-1 final victory over Liverpool was his last game but reiterated that he is not happy with the club. The Portugal forward had told television network beIN Sports after the historic win in Kiev "in the next few days I'll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid." Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Real's players, especially captain Sergio Ramos, admonished the Portuguese for his sensational comments on the pitch of the NSC Olympic Stadium while his team mates celebrated.

"I spoke when I shouldn't have done but something is going to happen. It wasn't the right time, but I was honest," Ronaldo told reporters before boarding the Real bus.

"In a week I'll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don't speak much, but when I speak, I speak," he added.

"Obviously I have something to say, but it wasn't the right time, although I don't regret it, because I was honest. I've kept putting up with this but then I couldn't control myself."

Ronaldo caused a stir last year a few days after Real beat Juventus 4-1 in the final when Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that the forward wanted to leave Madrid as he was not happy with how he had been treated by the Spanish club.

Ronaldo's desire for a new contract was believed to be behind last year's stories and he has still not signed a new deal at Real.

"Money Not The Problem"

The 33-year-old, who became the first player in the Champions League era to win the trophy five times, including once with Manchester United, did not give a clear answer when asked what his grievances were.

"This has been coming for a long time. Money is not the problem. I've won five Champions Leagues, five Ballon d'Ors. I was already in history but now even more," he said.

"I'm not bothered because I know what I give to this club. I don't want to erase this unique moment with my team mates who are real champions."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane could not give an answer when asked about the timing of Ronaldo's comments and said he had not spoken to the player before the game about his future.

"Cristiano has to stay no matter what. We'll see what happens next, but for me he should stay," said the Frenchman.

Ramos also urged Ronaldo to remain at the club but said his teammate had to make clear what he meant.

"I'm sure Cris will speak at the end of the season. If there's something behind this, he should come and clarify what it is today," Ramos said.

"Cristiano is a key part of this team, he likes to feel loved and we all want him to stay, he won't find a better place than here, he's our superstar."

© Thomson Reuters 2018
Comments
Topics : Real Madrid Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo Sergio Ramos Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo had dropped a hint that he was leaving Real Madrid
  • Ronaldo said that he regretted the timing of his comments
  • Ronaldo, however, reiterated that he is not happy with the club
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Future Casts Cloud Over Real Madrid's Historic Treble
Zinedine Zidane Lauds
Zinedine Zidane Lauds 'Crazy' Third Consecutive Champions League Title
Gareth Bale Steps Out Of Cristiano Ronaldo
Gareth Bale Steps Out Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow To Finally Shine For Real Madrid
Champions League Final: Liverpool Hoping Experience Not Everything vs Real Madrid
Champions League Final: Liverpool Hoping Experience Not Everything vs Real Madrid
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.