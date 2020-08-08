Either Ivan Perisic or Philippe Coutinho is set to start for Bayern Munich in Saturday's Champions League clash against injury-hit Chelsea with the Germans' head coach Hansi Flick demanding full focus despite a comfortable cushion. Bayern host Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in the last 16, return leg holding a 3-0 advantage after routing the Blues at Stamford Bridge last February before the competition was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern face a depleted Chelsea side missing captain Cesar Azpilicueta, plus wingers Christian Pulisic and Pedro, who were injured in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

When is the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will be played on Saturday, August 08.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena.

What time does the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am (Sunday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)