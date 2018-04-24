 
Carlo Ancelotti Offered Job Of Italian Team Coach: Reports

Updated: 24 April 2018 14:44 IST

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti has been offered a 2-year position, which is likely to be less lucrative than his previous contract with Bayern Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti has three Champions League titles to his name as a coach.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of Italy's national team, according to reports on Tuesday. Ancelotti, who was sacked by German football giants Bayern Munich last September, met with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta in a Rome hotel on Monday, Corriere dello Sport reported. And Sky Sport Italia said the 58-year-old has been offered a two-year position, which is likely to be less lucrative than his previous contract with the German champions.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 60 years following defeat by Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November.

Ancelotti, who has also managed Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus, has three Champions League titles to his name as a coach. He has also won the league in Italy, France, Germany and England.

The FIGC budget for a new coach and his staff is five million euros (USD 6.1 million) per year, which would be a big drop from what Ancelotti earned at Bayern Munich.

Costacurta is reported to have offered Ancelotti, who has also been linked with former club Chelsea and the soon-to-be-vacant job at Arsenal, a free hand in choosing his staff.

Ancelotti's son Davide, who was his assistant at Bayern, could play a role as well as former stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini.

Costacurta, who was appointed to find a successor to Ventura, set a dateline of May 20 for the appointment of a new coach.

Among the other names touted were Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes.

Italy Under-21 coach Di Biagio, 46, has been holding the position on an interim basis.

Comments
Topics : Italy Bayern München Carlo Ancelloti Football
Highlights
  • According to reports, Ancelotti has been offered Italy job
  • Reports suggest he has been offered a two-year position
  • FIGC budget for a new coach and his staff is five million euros
