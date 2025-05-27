Police in Liverpool say a driver was arrested Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team's Premier League championship. Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit. A car was stopped and a man was arrested, police said. The incident followed a large celebration in the city center, where tens of thousands of fans were dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and watch Liverpool's players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

An unverified video on social media purporting to show the incident showed a car driving at speed into large crowds of fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area.

Large numbers of police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, with other videos showing that angry fans also tried to reach the driver. Some people were pictured lying in the road.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that the scenes were appalling and that he was being kept updated about the events.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," Starmer said on social media.

Police said in a statement that the car had stopped at the scene and a male had been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene," they said.

Multiple ambulances were in the street, with a tent erected by nearby fire engines.

With Reuters inputs

