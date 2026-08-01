Roberto “Pico” Lopes got a hero's welcome in Ireland after the World Cup - and a red card on Friday night. The Dublin-born Shamrock Rovers defender who helped Cape Verde reach the knockout round was sent off for a challenge on a Drogheda United opponent in stoppage time of a 0-0 draw in Ireland's top league. “I've seen it back, I'm not sure it's a red card. I think the referee is very, very quick to do it,” Rovers coach Stephen Bradley told club media.

But RTE, Ireland's national public media, noted that “his challenge on Shane Farrell was late and high.”

A month ago, Lopes was battling Lionel Messi in the round of 32 at the World Cup. Cape Verde pushed Argentina to extra time before losing 3-2.

After Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup, local fans rooted on Lopes and Cape Verde. The 34-year-old defender, whose father is Cape Verdean and mother Irish, was one of the stars of the team, along with 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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