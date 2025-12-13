Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata ended in embarrassment, as the 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025' got off to a disastrous start on Saturday morning. Fans were left terribly upset as Lionel Messi himself was barely visible from the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, having been surrounded by what seemed like hundreds of politicians and dignitaries. As fans began to show their disapproval, Messi was whisked away from the stadium after just 20 minutes. Images from the event have gone viral on social media, in which Messi is almost impossible to be seen from certain areas of the stadium.

Within minutes of Messi's arrival at Kolkata's gigantic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium, the 38-year-old was surrounded by several officials and dignitaries who attempted to grab a moment with the football icon.

That, in turn, ended up disrupting the view of the thousands of spectators who had flocked to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer.

Many of these fans had paid well in excess of INR 5,000 to attend the event, and were left frustrated after being unable to witness him. Indeed, several videos and photographs have been circulated on social media, where Messi (and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul) can barely be spotted amidst the crowd around him.

Just watch the video and you'll understand why the fans anger is completely justified. Messi was constantly surrounded by TMC leaders and their loyalists. The fans barely got a glimpse of him.



Absolutely shameless management and state. Indian fans deserve much better than this. pic.twitter.com/qGtwPAOx0g — Arjya : ) (@ArjyaNeel) December 13, 2025

What was supposed to be a two-hour-long event - during which Messi would've interacted with superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - ended abruptly as Messi's security team guided him out of the arena after just 20 minutes.

This led to further anger from fans, whose dreams of witnessing their beloved football icon had been left unfulfilled despite the thousands they had paid for it.

Several fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands in protest, damaging the barricades of the Salt Lake Stadium.