For the first time in Bundesliga history, the Bundesliga relegation battle has reached a dramatic climax. The three clubs at the bottom of the table -- Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St. Pauli -- head into the final matchday locked on the same number of points (26). Wolfsburg, currently 16th, will take on last-placed St. Pauli, while 17th-placed Heidenheim hosts Mainz, who are placed 10th in the German top-flight standings. All three sides are desperate to secure the lifeline of a two-leg playoff against the third-placed team from the second division.

Wolfsburg holds a slight edge thanks to a three-goal cushion over the other two sides in the relegation battle. St. Pauli, meanwhile, have stumbled in recent weeks, while Heidenheim - once written off - staged a remarkable comeback, winning three of their last 5 matches, while losing just one to give themselves hope of survival.

Heidenheim head coach Frank Schmidt summed up the revival as "something that couldn't be more thrilling for the fans." His team has collected 12 points from their last seven matches, including a spirited 3-1 victory over Cologne last weekend. In that game, defender Jonas Fohrenbach played through a broken nose with a protective mask, and midfielder Niklas Dorsch returned late on after recovering from a concussion.

"To give up isn't part of our DNA," insisted Heidenheim CEO Holger Sanwald, reflecting the club's fighting spirit.

St. Pauli boss Alexander Blessin, on the other hand, highlighted the psychological edge of being the chasing side: "It leaves no room for miscommunication. You just have to take the pressure in a positive way."

Beyond the numbers, this epic relegation situation embodies the emotional heartbeat of the Bundesliga. For Wolfsburg, it's about preserving their status as a consistent first-division side. For Heidenheim, it's the chance to complete one of the most improbable escapes in recent history. And for St. Pauli, it's about rediscovering the grit that once made them one of Germany's most feared underdogs.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss