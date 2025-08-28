Fierce city rivals Hamburg and St Pauli resume hostilities in the Bundesliga on Friday, 14 years since their last top-flight clash. Six-time German champions Hamburg, known as HSV in Germany, were relegated in 2018 and endured a seven-year stint in the second division before winning promotion at the end of last season. Hamburg's toil in the second flight of the Bundesliga was made worse by having to watch city rivals Pauli winning promotion a year earlier. In terms of sporting success, Pauli have historically been overshadowed by Hamburg, one of only three German clubs to win the European Cup.

But while success is not only measured in sporting achievements for the cult club from Hamburg's notorious Reeperbahn district, Pauli showed they belong in the top flight last season.

Despite losing coach Fabian Huerzeler to Premier League club Brighton after being promoted, Pauli stayed up on the back of the second-best defensive record in the division.

A wild 3-3 draw at home against Borussia Dortmund in their season opener on Saturday showed Pauli have the quality and spirit to again match it with the Bundesliga's big guns.

Pauli defender Eric Smith, who scored the equaliser on Sunday, told the Bundesliga website on Wednesday that the derby was "the absolute highlight game" of the season.

"For everyone, the whole city, we know it's the biggest game you can have," the Swede added.

As the side with more recent Bundesliga experience, Smith said the key for Pauli was to "find a balance between all the energy and stay calm and do the right things under pressure."

The sides have met in the top flight just 16 times, with Hamburg winning eight and Pauli just twice.

Hamburg returned to the top flight with a scoreless draw away at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday and were arguably the better team for much of the game.

After that match, Hamburg goalie Daniel Heuer Fernandes told DAZN: "Everyone who's played in the derby knows that all hell breaks loose."

HSV coach Merlin Polzin, a life-long fan of a well-followed club that regularly attracts crowds in excess of 55,000, said the derby showed the port city was "Germany's football capital."

The 34-year-old said the derby "splits the football-mad city" but he was clear that the derby talk should not obscure his main goal -- keeping Hamburg in the top flight.

"We don't want to define HSV based on derby victories this season. We want to establish HSV in the Bundesliga," Polzin said.

"But derby victories are a part of that and we'll give our all."

One to watch: Johan Bakayoko (RB Leipzig)

Courted by clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, Belgian international Johan Bakayoko joined RB Leipzig in the summer, with a call from Red Bull football boss Jurgen Klopp the key factor.

A lightning-quick winger with impressive dribbling skills, Bakayoko will be key as Leipzig look to get their season back on track on Saturday at home against Heidenheim after a 6-0 pummelling by Bayern Munich in the opener.

Other than Klopp turning on the charm, the 22-year-old told AFP and other media in August he was "linked with every club in the world" but opted for Leipzig because "the project for me was perfect."

"I was quite calm in my decision. You have to stay calm and see what's best for you."

Putting the Bayern result in the rearview mirror, Bakayoko said the ambitious club have "quality and hunger to achieve things", adding "we have the base and we just now need to see how we'll react against setbacks."

Key stats

4 - On Wednesday, Dortmund signed 20-year-old Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino on loan from Chelsea, bringing their total of Premier League arrivals to four this summer. Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland, Yan Couto from Manchester City and Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea also joined the club.

8 - Harry Kane's hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 6-0 thumping of RB Leipzig on Friday was his eighth in the league since joining in 2023.

23 - Hamburg last beat St Pauli in a top-flight match in 2002, 23 years ago.

Fixtures (1330 GMT unless state)

Friday

Hamburg v St Pauli (1830)

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig v Heidenheim, Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Augsburg v Bayern Munich (1630)

Sunday

Wolfsburg v Mainz, Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (1530), Cologne v Freiburg (1730)

