Bundesliga: Erling Haaland Rescues Borussia Dortmund To Keep Bayern Munich Waiting
Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.
Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund.© AFP
Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.
Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji's cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.
The result means second-placed Dortmund are now four points behind Bayern, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later, with three matches remaining.
Hansi Flick's Bayern will have to wait until at least mid-week, when they face Werder Bremen away, for their next chance to be crowned champions.
