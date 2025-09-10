Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Streaming, World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil take on Bolivia in their final match of the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Brazil have already booked their ticket to the main event, but face a tricky trip to Bolivia's El Alto, which is located 13,412 feet above sea level. Bolivia - the only South American team to never qualify for the World Cup - have a small chance of getting a playoff spot if they beat Brazil and Venezuela drop points against Colombia. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti may also rotate his side after a convincing 3-0 over Chile in their previous match.

Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Streaming, CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match take place?

The Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Wednesday, September 10 (IST).

Where will the Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match be held?

The Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match will be held at the Estadio Municipal El Alto, Bolivia.

What time will the Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match?

The Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match will not televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match?

The Brazil vs Bolivia, World Cup Qualifier match will not be live streamed in India.

