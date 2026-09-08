Brazil legend and 2002 World Cup-winning captain Cafu believes India's October 3 friendly against the five-time world champions should be approached as a learning opportunity rather than merely a spectacle. The city is all set to host Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil in historic international friendly with the Blue Tigers at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. “India is really going to play the biggest match in its national team's history, against the Brazilian national team, five-time world champions,” Cafu said here during his visit to the country.

“This match will provide a lot of learning, a lot of lessons. India can gain a great deal from this in exchanging knowledge, exchanging ideas, exchanging experiences with Brazilian players.” The 56-year-old former Sao Paulo, AS Roma and AC Milan defender further urged India to treat the high-profile fixture as preparation for the next World Cup cycle.

“The Indian national team should look at this match as a learning experience.” “The 2030 World Cup is coming up... and this will be great preparation for the Indian team, playing against an internationally renowned team, five-time world champions, like Brazil, which is a real benchmark.” For Cafu, the Kolkata leg has an added emotional significance given Brazil's historic connection with the city.

“Not just excited, but they'll feel honoured, over the moon to have a full Brazilian squad here in Kolkata, here in India.” “The Indian people love Brazilian football, love Brazilian players. I'm feeling it here myself, the warmth, the love, the joy, the respect.” Cafu also touched upon Pele's enduring connection with Kolkata, where the Brazilian great played an exhibition match in 1977 as part of New York Cosmos.

“Pele's relationship with Kolkata is something impressive.” “Pelé is a reference point. The fact that Pele came here to Kolkata to show Indians the true Brazilian football is something that fills us with a lot of pride.” “And I feel even more proud to be here today representing Brazil and the national team, on October 3rd.” The Selecao may have endured a difficult run at recent World Cups, failing to reach the final since their 2002 triumph, but Cafu believes the next generation can take them to the summit.

“The names we need to keep an eye on for the next World Cup are Estêvão Willian, Allan, Endrick, Rodrygo, we have Danilo from Botafogo.” “We have young players we need to watch, players who are really going to shine in the future for the Brazilian national team.” Cafu, the only player to have featured in three consecutive World Cup finals, knows what it takes to reach the game's biggest stage, and believes his record will be difficult to match.

“Records are made to be broken... We do hope another Brazilian can achieve this feat, but it's going to be very difficult, very, very difficult.” “It's not easy to reach a World Cup, it's not easy to win a World Cup, it's not easy to win two World Cups, and reaching three World Cup finals is not impossible because I did it, but it's very difficult,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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