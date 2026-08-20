A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Thursday conducted a detailed inspection of the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, spending more than two hours assessing the facilities and preparations for India's biggest-ever football fixture against Brazil slated on October 3. Led by Sergio Dimas de Oliveira, General Supervisor of Men's National Teams, the delegation arrived in Kolkata in the early hours and began by reviewing the hospitality arrangements before reaching the Salt Lake Stadium around 5pm.

The other members of the delegation were Vinicius Barrozo Costa, Administrator; José Vitor Senatore de Paula Lima, Marketing and Operations Manager; Guilherme Passos Ramos, Physiologist; and Bruno Mazzei Reis, Security.

Accompanied by All India Football Federation (AIFF) Director of Football and former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, the CBF officials first inspected the training facilities, spending around 15 minutes there before moving to the main stadium premises.

On reaching the stadium, the West Bengal sports minister Dr Indranil Khan was seen greeting the visitors by saying, "Welcome to the Mecca of Indian football." The delegation then conducted a meticulous inspection of the playing surface, checking different sections of the ground and enquiring about when the grass was last "replaced".

The CBF officials also examined the changing rooms, toilets and other facilities, with hygiene understood to be among their key concerns.

CBF satisified

Dr Khan later speaking to the media said the delegation was satisfied with the arrangements.

"We had a meeting with them today, and after having a look at the infrastructure and preparations we have made, they are really positive," Khan told reporters.

"We are all eagerly waiting for the India vs Brazil match, and all preparations needed for the match are being made at the moment and have already started." "We are set to witness a historic match. We all are awaiting this match. It's happening just before Mahalaya (Durga Puja), so we all are really excited." Khan said a tentative schedule for completing the required work had also been presented to the Brazilian officials.

"Some tentative infrastructure requirements we have given. They are happy seeing the pitch. Hygiene was a concern for them, but they were happy seeing the facilities," he said.

"The team had a look at the field of play. They had previously expressed concerns about hygiene and the toilets, and they are happy to have seen them in person and in proper condition," he added.

The Salt Lake Stadium is currently hosting the Durand Cup, and according to sources, the CBF has sought an update on the condition of the grass after 15 days.

The Brazilian delegation could return to Kolkata for a final round of inspection if required.

The inspection also comes less than a year after the Salt Lake Stadium was vandalised on December 13, 2025 when crowd mismanagement and the inability of fans to get a glimpse of the Argentine super star led to widespread frustration and violence.

Asked about security concerns in the aftermath of that incident, Khan said the ongoing Durand Cup had demonstrated that the arrangements were now functioning smoothly.

"The Durand Cup is being played here, the oldest tournament in Asia, and all logistics are being managed well; we expect to have everything in place for the India vs Brazil match. We hope we can have more such marquee matches here," he said.

"Be rest assured, it will be a seamless experience both on the field of play and outside the field of play. We have made sufficient arrangements. It will be a very positive experience not only for the fans but the players as well. We're fully confident. We will see many more world-class matches in future." The Brazilian delegation did not speak to the media during the inspection.

The five-time world champions and the most successful men's national team in World Cup history, Brazil are expected to travel with a 90-member contingent comprising players, coaches and support staff.

The Brazilian team also likely to seek ice-bath facilities in the dressing room, which are not currently available at the stadium.

The October 3 fixture will be a landmark occasion for Indian football, with Brazil currently ranked fifth in the FIFA standings.

It will also mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA rankings were introduced in 1992.

Kolkata's deep connection with Brazilian football adds another emotional connect to the high-profile match.

The city hosted Brazilian great Pele in 1977, when his New York Cosmos played Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens, beginning a long-standing tryst between the football-mad city and the South American giants.

The India match will come at the end of Brazil's late-2026 international tour, with Carlo Ancelotti's side scheduled to play Australia in two matches before travelling to India.

Brazil will face Australia at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 25 before meeting the Socceroos again at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium four days later.

Cape Verde next?

'Let's see' Meanwhile, another international fixture could follow in India, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde on October 6.

Even as there has not been any official update from the AIFF, reports suggest that there has been deliberation on the venue with Kolkata and Kochi in contention.

Asked about the proposed Cape Verde fixture, Khan said, "Let's see."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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