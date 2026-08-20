Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026: The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United is underway in Shillong. Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United are drawing 0-0 after 10 minutes in the first half. It is a clash between the record winners and the reigning champions, with a spot in the final at stake. 17-time champions Mohun Bagan are looking to set up a final showdown against arch-rivals East Bengal, after a thrilling 9-8 penalty shootout win over Jamshedpur FC in the quarters. On the other hand, after winning the Durand Cup in the last two years, NorthEast United are aiming to accomplish an unprecedented three-peat.

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Final, straight from Shillong: