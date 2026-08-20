 Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Injury Scare For Mohun Bagan; Major Challenge For Players | MBSG 0-0 NEUFC | Football News
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026: The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United is underway in Shillong. Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United are drawing 0-0 after 10 minutes in the first half. It is a clash between the record winners and the reigning champions, with a spot in the final at stake. 17-time champions Mohun Bagan are looking to set up a final showdown against arch-rivals East Bengal, after a thrilling 9-8 penalty shootout win over Jamshedpur FC in the quarters. On the other hand, after winning the Durand Cup in the last two years, NorthEast United are aiming to accomplish an unprecedented three-peat.

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Final, straight from Shillong:

Aug 20, 2026 19:12 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Injury blow for Mohun Bagan?

Mohun Bagan's Spanish centre-back Alberto Rodriguez can be seen clutching his hamstring while walking. Dilmperis will be sweating over a potential injury to his star defender.

12' MBSG 0-0 NEUFC

Aug 20, 2026 19:11 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Threatening cross by Mohun Bagan

Kiyan Nassiri puts in a lovely cross from the right wing. Liston Colaco enters the box, vying to meet the cross, but fails to register a good shot. Mohun Bagan win a corner, but NorthEast win the ball back and launch a counter. However, a poor long ball ends the move.

11' MBSG 0-0 NEUFC

Aug 20, 2026 19:08 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Very wet outfield

The outfield is evidently extremely wet due to the rain at the venue. The ball is sticking quite a bit, and both teams are having to be cautious with their first touch. Every step on the turf is causing a splash!

5' MBSG 0-0 NEUFC

Aug 20, 2026 19:01 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: KICKOFF!

WE ARE LIVE! The second semi-final of Durand Cup 2026 is underway in Shillong. NorthEast United in all-white, Mohun Bagan in their classic green and maroon. A place in the final to fight for. Here we go!

1' MBSG 0-0 NEUFC

Aug 20, 2026 18:58 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: East Bengal await in final

Kolkata giants and reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal progressed to the Durand Cup 2026 final yesterday, beating SC Delhi 5-3 on penalties. They're aiming to match Mohun Bagan's tally of 17 titles this year!

Aug 20, 2026 18:51 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Match about to begin

We are about 10 minutes away from the start of the Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United. The match is taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Aug 20, 2026 18:36 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Record winners vs defending champions

What makes this is a massive contest is that it's a matchup between the 17-time winners of the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan, and the team that has won the last two editions, NorthEast United!

Aug 20, 2026 18:30 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Starting XIs announced

Here are the Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United starting lineups for the Durand Cup semi-final today. Big calls taken by Mohun Bagan manager Panagiotis Dilmperis, as star names like Jamie Maclaren, Anirudh Thapa and new signing Lallianzuala Chhange are on the bench!

Aug 20, 2026 18:28 (IST)
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Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Durand Cup semi-final!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC. A blockbuster fixture in Shillong today, with a spot in the final at stake.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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