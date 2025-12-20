Bologna reached the Italian Super Cup final on Friday after beating Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Riyadh. Ciro Immobile scored the winning penalty for Bologna in front of a sparse crowd in Saudi Arabia, setting up a final showdown with Serie A champions Napoli on Monday. Napoli booked a spot in the final by beating AC Milan 2-0 on Thursday. "I've had three and a half months of suffering but I've a big family who helped me," said Immobile, who has missed almost all this season with a thigh injury.

"Napoli are in great shape, but it's a one-off match and anything can happen."

Riccardo Orsolini levelled the scores for Italian Cup holders Bologna with his penalty 10 minutes before half-time, cancelling out Marcus Thuram's early volleyed opener for Inter.

Vincenzo Italiano's players held their nerve better in the shoot-out, with Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Ange-Yoan Bonny all failing from the spot for Inter.

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.

