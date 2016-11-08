Bhaichung Bhutia, Praful Patel Launch Book on Grassroots Development of Indian Football

Bhaichung Bhutia at the launch of Shaji Prabhakaran's book 'Back To The Roots'

Bhaichung Bhutia at the launch of Shaji Prabhakaran's book 'Back To The Roots' © Twitter

New Delhi:

Bhaichung Bhutia, former India captain, and AIFF president Praful Patel on Monday launched a new book titled 'Back To The Roots: A Definitive Guide To Grassroots & Football Development', written by Shaji Prabhakaran, FIFA's Regional Development Officer for South and Central Asia.

The book launch also saw the presence of stalwarts like IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bruno Coutinho. Also gracing the occasion was All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das.

It charts out a road-map for Indian football to transform into a major powerhouse, the obstacles it could face and the remedies.

The book is being launched a year before India host its first-ever major FIFA tournament - the U-17 World Cup.

As the title of the book suggests, special emphasis is being given to grassroots development.

Prabhakaran, who felt things are changing for better in Indian football, said: "Whatever I am today is because of football. I would not have made it so far if it was not for football.

"There are a lot of passionate people in India when it comes to football and I wanted to give something back to them. Football gives immense joy in people's lives.

"If one per cent of people in India can learn something through this book then my attempt in authoring a book will be successful."

Speaking on the occasion, Patel lauded the book and said, "It is very nice to turn up for a book launch that is about football. It is very refreshing and heart-warming. I like the book by the title and the book reminds us that Indian football needs grassroots and it is imperative to work on it.

"Our entire focus right now is at the Grassroots level and that is why Indian football is witnessing changes and progressing in the right direction," he added.