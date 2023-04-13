Bayern Munich forwards Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane had a physical altercation in the dressing room after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, German media reported on Wednesday. According to Bild, Sky Germany and a number of other media sources, the two players clashed after the match and needed to be separated by teammates. Bild reported that former City winger Sane was hit in the face by the Senegal international, suffering a cut lip.

Bayern declined requests to comment on the altercation on Wednesday.

Bild reported the clash started in the dying stages of Bayern's loss in Manchester on Tuesday, with footage showing the two arguing on the pitch.

The loss was Bayern's biggest Champions League defeat since 2017.

The six-time European champions now have little hope of turning over the deficit in Wednesday's return leg in Munich to make it to the semi-finals.

