Undoubtedly one of the highest-rated attacking talents in Germany, Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade finds himself in a tough position where he needs to focus on the task at hand -- the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich -- despite the transfer talks linking him with a move to Saturday's opponents. Woltemade has made up his mind, which is a move to Bayern before the summer transfer window ends, but Stuttgart and Bayern are far from reaching a conclusion on the transfer fee for the 23-year-old. Stuttgart captain, Atakan Karazor, however, is standing by Woltemade to deliver on the field as his team takes on German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at home.

Karazor, during a chat with the media ahead of the Super Cup showdown, admitted that the speculations of Woltemade's transfer to Bayern have entered the Stuttgart dressing room, but the strong mindset of his teammates ensures that they put more focus on the performances on the pitch than the transfer speculations.

"I'm really happy that we in the team don't get disturbed by things like this. It's a very good way of thinking and mindset of the team. Of course, we hear things like this," Karazor said during the media conference on Thursday.

"Also, it's international and also on the nationals. Also in Germany, you can hear of these things, of course. I mean, you can see it everywhere on the newspaper. Or maybe if you go on Instagram or something, you can see it everywhere. But as I told you, the mindset of the team is very good. We don't let us disturbed by things like this," he added.

Karazor has a bigger responsibility on his shoulders against Bayern in the German Super Cup, especially in terms of helping Woltemade get the best out of him, against a team that he will potentially join in the coming days. The German defender admitted that times like these are tough for Woltemade but he has faith in him to rise above the chatter and make his performance do the talk.

"I have a feeling that Nick is also very strong in times like this. Of course, you don't know Nick like me. Nick is not just a great player. He's a very, very nice guy. I think the whole team knows Nick for his qualities, but also for how he is a human being. And he's a great guy. And I think maybe it's tough for Nick in situations like this. But we as a team, we need to help Nick in situations. And if we play on Saturday for our team, of course, we will stand with Nic," he said.

Woltemade's Stuttgart teammates have vowed to stand by him on the pitch, help him get that elusive goal that probably gets the team another silverware. "All the time, we try to protect him. And we try to give him the assist for his goal."