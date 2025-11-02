Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday despite benching Harry Kane and several others ahead of Tuesday's trip to European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson grabbed his first Bundesliga goal, Serge Gnabry opened the scoring and Bayern forced an own goal, all in a busy first half. "It was a really nice sign from the coach that he trusts us in a game like this and those who haven't played from the start come in and perform like that," Gnabry told Sky Germany.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany benched Kane for the first time in any competition this season, as well as forwards Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and defender Dayot Upamecano.

The absences did not bother Bayern, who have begun the season in fearsome form. The victory was their 15th in 15 games, extending their own record for the best start to a season in the history of Europe's top-five leagues.

Gnabry opened the scoring with 25 minutes gone, catching former Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah napping to score on the counter.

An unmarked Jackson headed in a cross shortly after.

Just before half-time, France centre-back Loic Bade cut the ball into his own net while trying to control a Raphael Guerreiro pass.

The defeat ended Leverkusen's unbeaten run away from home at 37 matches, a Bundesliga record.

Leverkusen had not lost to Bayern in the league since September 2022, a run which included their unbeaten league and cup double in 2023-24.

The victory restored Bayern's five-point lead atop the table.

In the Champions League, Bayern, who have won three from three, sit second in the table on goal difference behind PSG.

Leipzig go second

RB Leipzig's teenage forward Yan Diomande scored one goal and forced another as his side beat Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

Leipzig returned to second spot after Dortmund had leapfrogged the Red Bulls with a 1-0 win at Augsburg on Friday.

Asked if Leipzig were Bayern's main challengers, captain David Raum said his side were "only focusing on ourselves", but added: "We don't have to hide the mentality and the momentum we currently have."

Leipzig and Stuttgart enjoyed several chances in an exciting opening half before Diomande forced a breakthrough just before halftime.

The 18-year-old Ivorian dribbled down the right and delivered a low cross which Stuttgart defender Jeff Chabot turned into his own net.

Eight minutes into the second half, Diomande danced through three Stuttgart defenders before blasting a low shot into the bottom corner.

Tiago Tomas scored for Stuttgart to cut Leipzig's lead but Romulo made sure of the win when he pounced on a error from visiting goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel and tapped home.

Leipzig were thumped 6-0 by Bayern in their league opener but since then have claimed 22 of a possible 24 Bundesliga points.

Diomande was one of an array of talented newcomers to join the side in the summer as the club focused on youth in Jurgen Klopp's first transfer window as football coordinator of Leipzig's parent company Red Bull.

Eintracht Frankfurt's struggles continued with a 1-1 draw at last-placed Heidenheim, days after Dortmund booted them out of the German Cup.

Frankfurt's Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen scored in the second half to cancel out Budu Zivzivadze's opener.

The draw leaves Frankfurt in sixth, having won just once in their past seven matches in all competitions.

Union Berlin and Freiburg played out a scoreless draw in the German capital, with both sides having goals struck off by VAR.

Elsewhere, Borussia Moenchengladbach won their first Bundesliga game since March with Haris Tabakovic bagging a brace in a 4-0 victory at St Pauli.

Jens Stage equalised with four minutes left as Werder Bremen snatched a 1-1 draw at lowly Mainz.

