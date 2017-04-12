 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Barcelona's Neymar Banned For El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Updated: 12 April 2017 00:13 IST

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in La Liga on April 23.

Barcelona's Neymar Banned For El Clasico vs Real Madrid
Neymar has been handed a three-game suspension for sarcastically applauding the officials © AFP

Barcelona's Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss a huge La Liga clash at Real Madrid on April 23 after being handed a three-game suspension, the Spanish federation said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward was shown the first red card of his Barcelona career for two bookable offences as Barca's title defence suffered a big blow in a 2-0 defeat at Malaga on Saturday. However, he was handed an extra two-match suspension on top of the automatic one-game ban for sarcastically applauding the officials as he left the pitch.

Barcelona are expected to appeal the decision.

As well as missing a potential La Liga title decider at the Bernabeu, Neymar will be absent for home games against Real Sociedad and Osasuna.

Madrid lead Barca by three points at the top of the table but also have a game in hand as they close on a first league title in five years.

Neymar was booked in the first half at La Rosaleda for delaying a Malaga free-kick by tying his shoelaces in front of the ball and then charged into Roberto Rosales 25 minutes from time to see his second yellow card.

"I think the interpretation of the yellow cards is special," said Barcelona boss Luis Enrique after the game.

"We have to be very careful in some games because there were some ugly challenges from behind that went unpunished and tying boots was."

It is not the first time in recent weeks Neymar's attention to detail with his boots caught the eye.

He changed his footwear whilst play was ongoing in Barca's two previous games against Granada and Sevilla, leaving his side temporarily down to 10 men.

Neymar has a highly lucrative long-term sponsorship deal with Nike with suggestions his antics may be to ensure his boots get extra time on camera.

Topics : Barcelona Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Football
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona are expected to appeal the decision
  • Neymar was shown the first red card of his Barcelona career
  • Neymar will miss a huge La Liga clash at Real Madrid
Related Articles
FC Barcelona Hit Paris Saint-Germain For Six In Historic Late Champions League Fightback
FC Barcelona Hit Paris Saint-Germain For Six In Historic Late Champions League Fightback
La Liga: Barcelona, Sevilla Maintain Pressure on Real Madrid
La Liga: Barcelona, Sevilla Maintain Pressure on Real Madrid
Barcelona End Real Sociedad Hoodoo As Atletico Madrid Cruise
Barcelona End Real Sociedad Hoodoo As Atletico Madrid Cruise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 68
3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 63
4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 61
5 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 57
6 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 54
7 Everton 32 15 9 8 54
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 44
9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 40
10 Watford 31 10 7 14 37
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.