 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Neymar Not Worried About Ballon D'Or

Updated: 26 December 2016 15:28 IST

Neymar said that he is not bothered about not being named for the FIFA Ballon d'or award and plays football to be happy and not for individual honours.

Neymar Not Worried About Ballon D'Or
Neymar said he is not bothered about not being named for the FIFA Ballon d'Or award © AFP

Barcelona forward Neymar said that he is not bothered about not being named for the FIFA Ballon d'Or award and plays football to be happy and not for individual honours.

In an interview published on the official La Liga website on Sunday, Neymar was quoted as saying," I'm not going to die if I don't win it."

"It's obvious that (the Ballon d'Or) is a source of motivation. Above all, I want to be happy and at Barcelona I'm happy," the 24-year-old Brazilian added, reports Xinhua news agency.

Neymar was a Ballon d'Or finalist for the first time last year, eventually missing out to teammate Lionel Messi, who claimed the prize for a fifth time.

The 2016 award was contested by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann, which was eventually won by the Real Madrid star.

Neymar said Barcelona are upbeat about their chances of winning La Liga this season, despite being three points behind Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand.

"There is still a long way to go," the former Santos prodigy said. "We are just focused on our matches. We can't be worried about Real Madrid. Last year we were 11 points ahead of second but we only won the league in the last match of the season. It's a tough competition and every game is difficult."

Of his relationship with fellow Blaugrana forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar said: "We are creating history and we are getting better. We want to be happy on the pitch and stay together."

"It's a big pleasure and a little bit strange because we are Brazilian, Argentinian and Uruguayan. We're rivals in international football but we have a great friendship. We're always joking around with each other. It makes me very happy to have people like that in football."

The Barcelona No. 11 also had the highest praise for teammate Andres Iniesta, who he believes is peerless in world football.

"Andres (Iniesta) is the best midfielder I have ever seen, for his quality, for everything," Neymar said. "He's incomparable because he's very, very different. Andres has an elegance and a classiness that distinguishes him from the rest."

 

Topics : Barcelona Real Madrid Lionel Andres Messi Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Antoine Griezmann Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo won Ballon d'Or award this year
  • Neymar was not among the finalists for the FIFA's highest award
  • Neymar was a Ballon d'Or finalist for the first time last year
Related Articles
Spain Prosecutors Call For Two-Year Jail For Barcelona Star Neymar
Spain Prosecutors Call For Two-Year Jail For Barcelona Star Neymar
La Liga: Lionel Messi-Less Barcelona Fire Blank Against Nine-Man Malaga
La Liga: Lionel Messi-Less Barcelona Fire Blank Against Nine-Man Malaga
Brazil vs Argentina: Neymar Crushes Arch-Rivals At Venue of World Cup Disaster
Brazil vs Argentina: Neymar Crushes Arch-Rivals At Venue of World Cup Disaster
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.