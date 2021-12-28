Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday. "Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session," the La Liga club said in a statement. "The player is in good health and self-isolating at home."

LATEST NEWS | @JordiAlba has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in today's training session.



The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/Qn5frbUwrM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

Alba, 32, joins Frenchman Clement Lenglet and Brazilian Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.

Barcelona, currently seventh in La Liga, travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.

Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.

