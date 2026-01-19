Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona look to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga points table as they take on Real Sociedad on Monday. Barcelona have 49 points from 19 matches and a win against Real Sociedad will re-establish their four-point advantage on rivals Real Madrid. The Catalans are in good form after their win against Racing Santander in the Copa Del Rey. A victory will also be their 10th consecutive one in La Liga, a new record under manager Hansi Flick. On the other hand, Real Sociedad are 13th in the league with 21 points.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in India

When will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will take place on Monday, January 19 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will be held at the Anoeta, San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

